Europe’s Got Some Nerve When It Comes to Israeli Counter-Terror Operations

JNS.org – A year ago, Israel outlawed six Palestinian organizations affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel, the European Union and others.

The Palestinians and their supporters, of course, called these groups “human rights organizations” that deal with agriculture, women’s rights and prisoners. However, they are actually a network exploiting these rights to harm Israel. For example, some of the leaders of these groups were involved in the murder of Rina Shnerb.

After a long process of intelligence-gathering and investigation, Israel decided to call a spade a spade, which did not sit well with EU-backed Israeli left-wing organizations.

Last week, the IDF raided the offices of some of these Palestinian groups in Ramallah and confiscated various materials. This prompted the left to launch a poisonous international campaign against Israel.

This week, 17 European ambassadors, including the ambassador of the EU itself, informed the Israeli Foreign Ministry that they do not accept the terror designation and will continue to fund the Palestinian organizations. This is not just about money, but about Europe legitimizing such groups.

Europe has got some nerve. Every sovereign nation can designate a terror organization based on particular criteria, and we know that terrorism is more widespread in Israel than in Europe. Can you imagine Israel pulling such a stunt in a European country?

Only Israel, it seems, must defend its efforts to uproot terrorism, and only in Israel can Europe continue to fund terror organizations under the pretense of innocence.

But that’s how it goes: Israel speaks and Europe sits back and laughs. The EU is funding the Palestinian Authority’s million-dollar enterprise to take over land in Judea and Samaria and push out Jewish settlements, but presumes to preach to Israel about its counter-terrorism tactics.

Europe funds organizations, both Israeli and Palestinian, that work against the IDF locally and internationally, including in the International Court of Justice; dig into state archives seeking to obfuscate the Jews’ historical and archaeological connection to the land; and advocate for terrorists.

When Prime Minister Yair Lapid was foreign minister, he tried to adopt a zero mistakes policy, but reality slapped him in the face. It’s time for Israel to hold Europe accountable, or at least speak up.

Europe is in need of Israeli gas and intelligence and security assets; they should be made to understand this.

Israel must proclaim loudly: Europe is important to Israel, but Israel is also important to Europe, and if European governments continue to fund terror groups, there should be consequences.

Sara Ha’etzni-Cohen is a journalist and social activist.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.