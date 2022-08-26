Pro-Russia Forces in Ukraine Free Captured Israeli Man

JNS.org – Russian official media reported that an Israeli national who was abducted by pro-Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine has been freed and is on his way to Israel.

According to Russian Television and Radio, Vladimir Kozlovsky was given over to the Russian Jewish community and will later go to Israel to join his wife in Tel Aviv.

הטלוויזיה הרוסית שחררה תיעוד של האזרח הישראלי ולדימיר קוזלובסקי, לאחר שחרורו משבי המורדים הפרו-רוסים במזרח אוקראינה@Yoav__Zehavi pic.twitter.com/2Nyuk4Xm3l — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 25, 2022

A news report showed him speaking to his wife, then standing in a synagogue praying with tallit and tefillin.