Friday, August 26th | 29 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Resumes Electricity Supply to Ukraine: Reports

Israeli Strikes Target Northwest Syria; Iran-Backed Arms Depots Allegedly Hit: Reports

Soccer Legend Messi Heading to Israel as Maccabi Haifa Face Off Against Top European Sides in UEFA Champions League

Israeli UFC Fighter Encourages All Jews to Learn Self-Defense Against Antisemitic Attacks

Mossad Chief Calls ‘Inevitable’ Nuclear Deal a ‘Strategic Disaster’

University of Southern California Vows to Implement Recommendations for Fighting Antisemitism

San Francisco City Government Candidate Apologizes for ‘Nazi’ Jibe at Jewish Journalist

Israel Indicts West Bank Islamic Jihad Leader Whose Arrest Led to Gaza Fighting

A History of Israel’s Start-Up Nation

Media Are Ignoring Palestinian Authority’s Glorification of 1929 Hebron Massacre

August 26, 2022 7:46 am
0

Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Resumes Electricity Supply to Ukraine: Reports

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine on Friday after one of its six reactors was reconnected to the Ukrainian grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a power line, Kyiv said earlier.

“The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is connected to the grid and is producing electricity for the needs of Ukraine,” Energoatom said in a statement on Friday.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, took control of the nuclear plant in March, though it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians working for Energoatom.

Related coverage

August 25, 2022 3:21 pm
0

Mossad Chief Calls ‘Inevitable’ Nuclear Deal a ‘Strategic Disaster’

The director of the Mossad warned that the emerging nuclear deal with Iran is a “strategic disaster,” and cautioned that...

“Today… at 14:04, one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s power units that shut down yesterday was connected to the power grid,” Energoatom said. Kyiv is three hours ahead of GMT.

The nuclear plant supplied more than 20% of Ukraine‘s electricity needs before the war and its loss would pile new strain on the government, which is already bracing for a difficult wartime winter of potentially crippling energy shortages.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.