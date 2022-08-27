Saturday, August 27th | 30 Av 5782

August 27, 2022 1:34 pm
Israeli Military Busts Massive Drug-Smuggling Operation from Egypt

A narcotics sack seized by Israeli soldiers at the Egyptian border on August 27, 2022. Photo: IDF Twitter

i24 NewsIsrael Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Saturday busted a drug-smuggling cell operating across the Egyptian border, the military said.

A unit tasked with monitoring the border spotted several drug mules attempting to cross the border.

The soldiers operated to thwart the attempt, and confiscated 50 kilograms of drugs worth approximately two million shekels.

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police.

The IDF press release did not specify whether any smugglers were arrested in the course of the operation.

Nor did it point out which substance they were trying to smuggle into Israel.

