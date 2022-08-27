Israeli Military Busts Massive Drug-Smuggling Operation from Egypt

i24 News – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Saturday busted a drug-smuggling cell operating across the Egyptian border, the military said.

A unit tasked with monitoring the border spotted several drug mules attempting to cross the border.

The soldiers operated to thwart the attempt, and confiscated 50 kilograms of drugs worth approximately two million shekels.

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police.

The IDF press release did not specify whether any smugglers were arrested in the course of the operation.

Nor did it point out which substance they were trying to smuggle into Israel.