Saturday, August 27th | 30 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Morocco Recalls Tunisia Ambassador over Western Sahara

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Shelling Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Are We Willing to See the Truth?

Israeli Diplomat in Turkey Expects Ambassador Appointment ‘Within Weeks’

An End to the Delusions About Biden, Iran and Israel?

Palestinians Want the Option to Use Ramon Airport; Their Leaders Want Them Miserable

Exposing More New York Times Freelancers Who Praised Hitler, Palestinian Terror

Man Traveled 200 Miles to Assault Jews, UK Prosecutors Allege

A ‘Don’t Look Up’ Moment for Peter Beinart, et al., on Antisemitism

Tehran Willing to Agree to Revised Nuclear Deal if US Is ‘Realistic,’ Iranian Minister Claims

August 27, 2022 9:54 am
0

Morocco Recalls Tunisia Ambassador over Western Sahara

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied meets with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tunis, Tunisia August 26, 2022. Photo: Tunisian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Morocco recalled its ambassador to Tunisia on Friday after Tunisian President Kais Saied received the head of the Polisario Front movement that is seeking independence for Western Sahara, a territory Morocco regards as its own.

Morocco said Tunisia’s decision to invite Brahim Ghali to a Japanese development summit for Africa that Tunis is hosting this weekend was “a grave and unprecedented act that deeply hurts the feelings of the Moroccan people.”

The row opens a new front in a series of disputes over Western Sahara that has already dragged in Spain and Germany and escalated an overarching regional rivalry between Morocco and Algeria, the Polisario’s main backer.

Tunisia has this year grown closer to Algeria, its most populous neighbor and one upon which it relies for energy, with Saied meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in July.

Related coverage

August 27, 2022 9:40 am
0

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Shelling Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accusations on Saturday of shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which...

Tunisia this weekend is hosting the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, which will include heads of state from several African countries.

Tunisia, in response to Morocco’s decision, announced it was recalling its ambassador to Rabat for consultation.

Tunisia’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement early on Saturday that the country maintains its complete “neutrality over Western Sahara issue in compliance with international legitimacy.”

It said the African Union had circulated a memorandum inviting all members of the African Union, including the head of the Polisario Front movement, to participate in the activities of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development Summit in Tunisia.

Also, the president of the African Commission extended a direct individual invitation to Brahim Ghali to attend the summit, the statement said.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is currently chair of the African Union, is scheduled to speak. The African Union recognizes Western Sahara as a member, but African states are split over both the Polisario and the territory’s independence.

In a terse foreign ministry statement, Morocco said it would no longer take part in the summit. It also accused Tunisia of having recently “multiplied negative positions” against Morocco, and said its decision to host Ghali “confirms its hostility in a blatant way.”

Gaining recognition for its sovereignty over Western Sahara has long been Morocco’s most treasured foreign policy goal. In 2020 the United States recognized its sovereignty in return for Morocco’s agreeing closer ties with Israel.

Since then, Morocco has taken a tougher stance over Western Sahara, withdrawing its ambassadors to Spain and Germany until they moved closer to its stance on the territory.

Algeria has withdrawn its own ambassador to Spain, a major customer for Algerian gas, after Madrid’s sudden shift on Western Sahara.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.