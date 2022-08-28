Sunday, August 28th | 1 Elul 5782

August 28, 2022 11:05 am
0

US Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait Consistent with US Policy – White House Aide

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: US White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby holds a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The passage of two US warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is “very consistent” with the US “one China policy” and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said.

“This was planned long ago,” John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, said on CNN, of the first transit of the strait by US warships since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, enraging China.

The passage by the two vessels is “very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to make sure that we can continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

