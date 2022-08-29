Monday, August 29th | 2 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Satellite Images Show ‘Extensive Damage’ at Syrian Missile Site Reportedly Struck by Israel

German Official Urged to Resign After Calling British Officer Israeli ‘War Criminal’

Survey: Record Low Arab Turnout Expected in Upcoming Israeli Elections, Some Arab Support for Likud

A Second Iran Deal Would Be Based on Pure Fantasy

‘Historic Milestone’: Israel’s President Herzog to Join 125th Anniversary Celebrations of First Jewish Congress in Switzerland

Unearthed: Another Hitler-Praising New York Times Gaza Journalist

‘Basmanny Justice’ and the Jews of Russia

Hezbollah’s September Deadline Could Lead to War

Arab Tech in Israel: ‘We Are Connecting Our Arab Ecosystem to the Local and Global Ecosystems’

Waze Closes Carpool Service, Cites Changing Driving Trends

August 29, 2022 8:15 am
0

German Official Urged to Resign After Calling British Officer Israeli ‘War Criminal’

avatar by JNS.org

Orde Wingate Square in Jerusalem. Villa Salameh (the Belgian Consulate) is at the left. Photo: Yoninah via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A German official has been pressed to resign or be fired immediately for making accusations about a decorated World War II British Army hero and icon in Israel, reported Fox News.

Michael Blume, commissioner against antisemitism for the German state of Baden-Württemberg, has called the late British Gen. Orde Wingate a “war criminal” and “British murderer.”

Wingate advocated starting in 1937 for the need to create a Jewish state and stop Nazi leader Adolf Hitler from exterminating Europe’s Jewish populations. Streets and squares in Israel are named after him, as well as the Orde Wingate Institute for Physical Education and Sports. He was killed fighting in World War II and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told Fox News, “Wingate’s spirit and disruptive thinking were an inspiration to the founding fathers of the IDF, and he is deeply admired until today.”

Related coverage

August 28, 2022 4:03 pm
0

‘Historic Milestone’: Israel’s President Herzog to Join 125th Anniversary Celebrations of First Jewish Congress in Switzerland

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to travel to Basel in Switzerland on Monday to join celebrations marking the 125th...

Last year, the Simon Wiesenthal Center included Blume in its list of “Global Top Ten Antisemites.”

Sandra Hagee Parker, chairwoman of the Christians United for Israel Action (CUFI) Fund, told Fox News following Blume’s remarks: “Given his history of anti-Jewish bigotry, that [he] is allowed to stay in his present role is an embarrassment to the people of Germany and makes a mockery of the fight against antisemitism. Mr. Blume is plainly an antisemite who should be fired immediately.”

Retired Col. Nelson Mellitz, national commander of the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A., said Blume should resign or Baden-Württemberg officials should “immediately remove him from office.” Mellitz added that “as a decorated British Army officer during the 1930s and World War II, Wingate’s service is revered by Israelis, Americans and the British.”

Historian and former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren, a military historian and expert on Wingate, also called on Blume to resign, as did Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp, who commanded British troops in Afghanistan.

Wingate “bravely defended Jews in Palestine against murderous Arab gangs in the 1930s. He was a committed Zionist, revered as a hero and friend in Israel,” Kemp told Fox News.

“Germany, of all of the countries in the world, has a responsibility to fight Jew-hatred at every turn,” he said. “And for one of its public officials—whether or not he’s an antisemitism commissioner—to support this sickness is a cause for national disgrace. Herr Blume shames Germany and should resign or be fired.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.