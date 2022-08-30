Tuesday, August 30th | 3 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

FIFA Confirms Israelis Can Purchase Hospitality Packages for World Cup Qatar 2022

Former Mossad Head Says Group Sabotaged Nuclear Program in ‘Heart of Iran’

Iran Calls IAEA’s Demands ‘Excessive’: Media Reports

Sadr Calls on Supporters To End Baghdad Protests After Violent Clashes

Germany Expected to Increase Compensation Offer to Relatives of Israeli Athletes Massacred in Munich: Report

Iran Steps Up Underground Uranium Enrichment, IAEA Report Says

Israel Carried Out ‘Countless’ Operations Against Iran Nuke Program: Ex-Mossad Chief

Yeshiva University Asks Supreme Court to Block LGTBQ Club

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Includes Testimony From Holocaust Survivor Father in TV Special About Shoah Museum

Iranian Curriculum Preparing Students for War With Israel New Study Says

August 30, 2022 7:40 am
0

Iran Calls IAEA’s Demands ‘Excessive’: Media Reports

avatar by Gabriel

FILE PHOTO: Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran speaks during news conference in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran will not accept the UN nuclear watchdog’s “excessive” demands, the spokesperson of Iran‘s Atomic Energy Organization was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

“We consider the IAEA’s demands excessive, because their implementation is impossible due to sanctions,” Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying. “If they lift sanctions … then Iran will reciprocate.”

It was not clear whether Kamalvandi referred to the IAEA’s probes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.