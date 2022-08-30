Tuesday, August 30th | 3 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Calls IAEA’s Demands ‘excessive: Media Reports

Sadr Calls on Supporters To End Baghdad Protests After Violent Clashes

Germany Expected to Increase Compensation Offer to Relatives of Israeli Athletes Massacred in Munich: Report

Iran Steps Up Underground Uranium Enrichment, IAEA Report Says

Israel Carried Out ‘Countless’ Operations Against Iran Nuke Program: Ex-Mossad Chief

Yeshiva University Asks Supreme Court to Block LGTBQ Club

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Includes Testimony From Holocaust Survivor Father in TV Special About Shoah Museum

Iranian Curriculum Preparing Students for War With Israel New Study Says

Olympic President to Visit Israel for Ceremony Marking Munich Massacre Anniversary

Will BBC Take Action Against Journalists Who Posted Antisemitic, Anti-Israel Tweets?

August 30, 2022 7:34 am
0

Sadr Calls on Supporters To End Baghdad Protests After Violent Clashes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr celebrate in Baghdad following the passage of legislation by the Iraqi parliament criminalizing contact with Israel. Photo: Reuters/Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

Iraq’s powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to end their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday, easing a confrontation which led to the deadliest violence in the Iraqi capital in years.

Apologizing to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between an armed group loyal to him and rival Shi’ite Muslim factions backed by Iran, Sadr condemned the fighting and gave his own followers one hour to disperse.

“This is not a revolution because it has lost its peaceful character,” Sadr, a former anti-US insurgent leader, said in a televised address. “The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden.”

As the deadline passed at around 2 p.m. (1100 GMT), Sadr’s followers could be seen beginning to leave the area in the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad where government offices are located and where they had occupied parliament for weeks.

Related coverage

August 30, 2022 7:40 am
0

Iran Calls IAEA’s Demands ‘excessive: Media Reports

Iran will not accept the UN nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was cited as...

Monday’s clashes between rival factions of Iraq’s Shi’ite Muslim majority follow 10 months of political deadlock since Iraq’s October parliamentary election, which have raised fears of escalating unrest.

Sadr emerged as the main winner in the election but failed in his efforts to form a government with Sunni Muslim Arab and Kurdish parties, excluding the Iran-backed Shi’ite groups.

This week’s violence erupted after Sadr said he was withdrawing from all political activity – a decision he said was in response to the failure of other Shi’ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

NATIONWIDE CURFEW

The Iraqi military declared an open-ended nationwide curfew on Monday and urged the protesters to leave the Green Zone. But an Iraqi government official, speaking on condition of anonymity shortly before Sadr’s call to end the protests, said authorities could not impose control on the rival armed groups.

“The government is powerless to stop this, because the military is divided into (Iran) loyalists and Sadrists as well,” the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday militants fired rockets at the Green Zone and gunmen cruised in pickup trucks carrying machine guns and brandishing grenade launchers, while most residents observed the curfew. Overnight, gun and rocket fire rang out across the city.

The United States described the unrest as disturbing and called for dialogue to ease Iraq’s political problems. Neighbouring Iran closed the border and halted flights to Iraq, less than three weeks before the Shi’ite ritual of Arbaeen which draws millions of Iranians to the Iraqi city of Kerbala.

Sadr has positioned himself as a nationalist who opposes all foreign interference, whether from the United States and the West or from Iran.

He has insisted on early elections and the dissolution of parliament, saying that no politician who has been in power since the US invasion in 2003 should hold office.

He commands a thousands-strong militia and has millions of loyal supporters across the country. His opponents, longtime allies of Tehran, control dozens of paramilitary groups heavily armed and trained by Iranian forces.

“There are uncontrolled militias, yes, but that does not mean the Sadrist Movement should also be uncontrolled,” Sadr said in his address calling off the protests.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.