Two Israelis Wounded After Palestinian Shooting Attack Near Nablus’s Joseph’s Tomb

Two Israelis were injured in the early morning hours on Tuesday after Palestinian gunmen opened fire on them as they attempted to enter the Joseph’s Tomb religious site near the West Bank city of Nablus without prior authorization from Israeli defense forces which coordinates and escorts visits by Jewish worshipers to pray at Joseph’s Tomb.

Palestinian terrorists opened fire at the group, five in total, and set their car on fire. Israeli security forces entered the area of the city of Nablus and rescued the Israeli citizens. The two wounded civilians were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

“The IDF and the security forces make great efforts to allow worshipers to reach Joseph’s Tomb, [but] an uncoordinated arrival endangers the worshipers and the security forces,” said Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “I call on all citizens, for your own safety, follow the instructions and take care of yourselves.”

Lapid wished a speedy recovery to the wounded two men from the shooting attack at Joseph’s Tomb and thanked the soldiers who rescued the civilians from the scene of the attack.

“We will continue to act without hesitation against terrorists who want to harm us, as the IDF, Shin Bet, Israel Border Police and security forces also acted this morning in Nablus,” Lapid remarked.

In recent months, Joseph’s Tomb and the city of Nablus have both been hotbeds for militant activity, as Israel has stepped up its operations in the Palestinian cities sparked by a string of deadly terrorist attacks that started earlier this year, with more than 60 Israelis killed or injured.

Separately, the Israeli army said it arrested two Palestinians in the town of Rujeib close to city of Nablus who are suspected of having carried out Friday’s shooting attack on an Israeli security vehicle in the community of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank. Information from the Shin Bet security agency was used to track the two wanted suspects and locate the building where they were hiding. The suspects opened fire at the IDF soldiers. Following a lengthy gunfire exchange, which included the use of shoulder-fired missiles, Israel’s security forces arrested the two wanted men and handed them over for questioning, the IDF said.

“During the operation, riots were instigated and heavy gunfire was directed at our forces in the area,” stated Col. Almog Rotem, IDF Commanding Officer of the 202 Battalion.

Following the arrest, IDF soldiers searched the building and found an M16 rifle, illegal weapons and ammunition.

“We will continue to work day and night to ensure safety and prevent any attempt of terror activity,” Rotem emphasized. “There is no place we won’t protect. There is no place we won’t enter.”

“We will not allow terrorist strongholds.”