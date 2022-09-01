Arab-American Comedian Frustrated in Attempt to Bait Brooklyn Jews Over Israel-Palestinian Conflict

An Arab-American comedian and content creator whose hallmark consists of random attempts to interview Orthodox Jews about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was met with puzzlement in Brooklyn, where his entreaties largely fell upon deaf ears.

The comedian — who goes by the name Dulla Mulla and has an Instagram following approaching 300,000 — appeared on the streets of Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Videos shared by Jewish accounts poked fun at Mulla’s evident frustration.

In one encounter, a Hasidic Jew claimed to be completely unaware of the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Related coverage South African International Film Festival Reverses Boycott Decision, Screens Israeli Film A prestigious international film festival in South Africa showcased a short by an Israeli filmmaker following its boycott last year...

“What actions are you talking about?” he asked, after Mulla questioned whether he “justified Israel’s action towards Palestine.”

Later on, the same man asked “there’s a war now?” when encouraged by Mulla to share his thoughts on the “war between Israel and Palestine.”

“I thought there was a a war in Ukraine, there’s another war on also?” the man added, shaking his head ruefully. “That’s crazy, man, these wars gotta stop.”

Chabad Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone described Mulla on Twitter as “the first person in history to be completely ghosted by every Lubavitcher on the streets ever.”

An accompanying video showed an increasingly frustrated Mullah trying and failing to engage various Hasidic Jews, all of whom politely ignored him.

Last year, Mulla was strongly criticized for a similar video filmed in Detroit. The video featured Mulla approaching shoppers at the Grove kosher market in the Southfield suburb, showing them a graphic with the words “Free Palestine” on his cellphone. On that occasion, one critic responded, “Of course there’s going to be some Jewish people who do support Israel, but purposefully going into Jewish communities/shops and doing this is not pushing the movement to further progression, is it? Well done for saving countless Palestinian lives by pulling this cheap stunt.”