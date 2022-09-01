Thursday, September 1st | 5 Elul 5782

IRGC Commander Declares Time Ripe for Ground War, ‘Palestinians Are Ready’

September 1, 2022 8:03 am
avatar by JNS.org

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami speaking in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

JNS.org – The website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted an interview with Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who argued that the Palestinians and Hezbollah must launch a “ground war.”

According to a report by MEMRI, Salami explained that this is because “while missiles are excellent for deterrence or for waging static wars, they do not liberate the lands.”

He said that despite having access to advanced weaponry, Israel’s army lacked the same level of religious fervor and belief that characterizes the resistance movement and the Palestinians. The interview was posted on Aug. 19.

Salami proclaimed that “it is vital to continue the jihad. … The struggle is spreading within the Occupied Territories … hundreds of thousands of missiles are deployed against Israel, and they can attack.”

He added: “The Palestinians are ready today for ground warfare. Israel’s biggest weakness is ground warfare.”

