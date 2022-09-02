Friday, September 2nd | 6 Elul 5782

September 2, 2022 1:27 pm
Actress Sharon Stone Makes ‘Personal Plea’ Against Jew Hatred, Calls for More ‘Love and Kindness’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actress Sharon Stone speaks at The Algemeiner’s annual gala in New York City.

Film icon Sharon Stone addressed hatred against the Jewish community in a  “divided” America in a video she uploaded Wednesday on Instagram.

The “Basic Instinct” actress, who is not Jewish, recorded herself making a “personal plea” in which she begins by describing a clip she recently watched about an unprovoked attack on a Jewish man.

“I just watched a video of a young man taunting an Orthodox rabbi who had his hands down. And this boy, punched this rabbi and knocked him out for absolutely no reason other than the fact that he was being hateful,” she said. “We’ve reached a point in our country, the United States of American, where we’re becoming divided by people who claim to be politicians, people who claim to be acting in our best and better interests. They’re really not.”

She added, “Love, kindness, humanity, decency, dignity — these are the things that are in the our better interest and in the best interest of our children. We’re called the United States of America for a reason.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

Stone also posted an Instagram video last year about combatting hatred and antisemitism.

The “Casino” star has been an avid supporter of Israel over the years and was a close friend of former Israeli president Shimon Peres.

She said at The Algemeiner’s “J100” Gala in 2018 that Israel holds “a very dear place in my heart.”

