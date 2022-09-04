Israel Set to Publish Results of Abu Akleh Probe

i24 News – Israel is set to publish the results of its investigation into the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the coming days, i24NEWS has learned.

The move follows pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden and after the visit of Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf to Israel over the weekend.

The Israeli army is expected to conclude its “operational investigation” into Abu Akleh’s killing and publish its final results.

Back in July the US said the Israeli army is likely responsible for the death of Abu Akleh, but that she was not killed on purpose.

The Palestinian side announced in late May that its investigation showed the journalist was shot by an Israeli soldier in a “deliberate murder.”