Sunday, September 4th | 8 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Close to Done: Saudi Media

In First, Israeli Diplomat Appointed to Cabinet of Incoming President of UN General Assembly

Israel Set to Publish Results of Abu Akleh Probe

‘Toothless’: Israel’s Herzog Slams Iran Deal During Visit For 50th Commemoration of Munich Massacre in Germany

Jewish Anti-Zionists Are Trying to Legitimize Antisemitism

The BBC’s Perfectly Sealed Thought System

Joe Biden’s Four-D Speech

President Biden Should Choose US Security Over Partisanship Regarding Iran

Hippo Insurance Lays Off 70 Employees, Cutting 10% of Workforce

Snap Sacks Dozens of Employees in Israel, to Close Herzliya R&D Center

September 4, 2022 2:00 pm
0

Israel Set to Publish Results of Abu Akleh Probe

avatar by i24 News

A photo of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters

i24 NewsIsrael is set to publish the results of its investigation into the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the coming days, i24NEWS has learned.

The move follows pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden and after the visit of Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf to Israel over the weekend.

The Israeli army is expected to conclude its “operational investigation” into Abu Akleh’s killing and publish its final results.

Back in July the US said the Israeli army is likely responsible for the death of Abu Akleh, but that she was not killed on purpose.

The Palestinian side announced in late May that its investigation showed the journalist was shot by an Israeli soldier in a “deliberate murder.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.