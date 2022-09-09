Number of New Israeli Startups Plummets in 2022

CTech – Only 162 new startups have been established in Israel so far in 2022, according to the IVC Data and Insights research institution.

This is a low number when compared to previous years, with 558 startups being founded in 2021 and 831 in 2020.

According to the IVC, there are currently 9,484 active high-tech companies in Israel, of which more than half are in the stage of initial revenues and revenue growth (annual revenues of over $10 million).

A quarter of the Israeli high-tech companies are active in the information technology (IT) and enterprise software sector, followed by the internet sector (22 percent) and life sciences (19 percent).

The IVC-LeumiTech Israeli Tech Review released in July showed that Israeli companies raised $9.8 billion in the first half of 2022, a decline of 30 percent compared to the second half of last year. This was still a very impressive sum considering start-ups raised a total of $10.3 billion in all of 2020.