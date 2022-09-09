Friday, September 9th | 13 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Queen Is Dead; Long Live The King?

US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Over Cyber Activities, Cyberattack On Albania

Murals Around the World Will Honor Heroes Who Saved Jews During Holocaust

Number of New Israeli Startups Plummets in 2022

IBM Research, Hebrew University, and Israel’s Technion Partner to Promote AI Efforts

Debrecen Sees First Orthodox Rabbinic Inauguration Since World War II

Russia Warns The West: Energy Price Cap Will Be Your Undoing

Israeli Police Catch Armed Palestinian Man Who Admitted to Planning ‘Massacre’ in Tel Aviv

New Grant Program to Support Fight Against Antisemitism on College Campuses

Treasury Department Sanctions Iranian Firm Over Drone Shipments to Russia

September 9, 2022 10:13 am
0

Number of New Israeli Startups Plummets in 2022

avatar by CTech Staff

A general view shows part of Tel Aviv, Israel June 12, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

CTech – Only 162 new startups have been established in Israel so far in 2022, according to the IVC Data and Insights research institution.

This is a low number when compared to previous years, with 558 startups being founded in 2021 and 831 in 2020.

According to the IVC, there are currently 9,484 active high-tech companies in Israel, of which more than half are in the stage of initial revenues and revenue growth (annual revenues of over $10 million).

A quarter of the Israeli high-tech companies are active in the information technology (IT) and enterprise software sector, followed by the internet sector (22 percent) and life sciences (19 percent).

The IVC-LeumiTech Israeli Tech Review released in July showed that Israeli companies raised $9.8 billion in the first half of 2022, a decline of 30 percent compared to the second half of last year. This was still a very impressive sum considering start-ups raised a total of $10.3 billion in all of 2020.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.