Sunday, September 11th | 15 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lapid Arrives in Germany With Holocaust Survivors For Diplomatic Visit During Campaign Against Nuclear Deal

Tearing Up the Rules of Engagement Between Israel and America

Israel Gives Green Light to Nationwide Plan to Boost High-Tech Workforce

The Unlearned Lessons of 9/11

Who Is the 21st-Century’s Role Model? Queen Elizabeth or AOC?

Microsoft Launches New Streaming Tech Developed by Israel R&D Team

Iran Says Europe’s Remarks on Nuke Talks ‘Unconstructive’

US Mediator: ‘Very Good Progress’ in Lebanon-Israel Maritime Talks

Europeans Doubt Iran’s Intentions in Nuclear Talks Sparking Tehran’s Ire

Ukraine Forces Push Further After Fall of Russian Stronghold

September 11, 2022 10:11 am
0

US Mediator: ‘Very Good Progress’ in Lebanon-Israel Maritime Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein arrives to meet with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 9, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Aziz Taher

The US mediator in a longstanding maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations to resolve the conflict have made “very good progress.”

The two countries are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon early on Friday for a lightning round of talks with top officials including the president, prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker of parliament as well as security officials.

“I think we’re making very good progress,” Hochstein said after meeting President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker Elias Bou Saab and General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

Related coverage

September 7, 2022 4:44 pm
0

Israeli MP: Syria Airport Strikes Signal Cost of Tolerating Iranian Arms Transfers

A Tuesday strike on Aleppo's airport which the Syrian government blamed on Israel is a signal to Damascus that its...

He added that he was hopeful an agreement would be reached soon.

Hochstein was last in Beirut in late July for meetings with Lebanese officials, saying after that visit that he looked “forward to being able to come back to the region to make the final arrangement.”

At the time, a senior Israeli official told Reuters the government would present a new Israeli proposal that “includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel’s commercial rights.”

A Lebanese official said at the time that the proposal would allow Lebanon to explore the entire Qana Prospect, an area with the potential to hold hydrocarbons and which crosses beyond Line 23.

Line 23 is the maritime line that Lebanon first set as its border during negotiations, before ramping up its demands to a line further south.

Exploration rights south of Line 23 would represent a concession by Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.