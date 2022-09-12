Fatah Proudly Admits: Officer in PA Security Forces Founded Lethal Terror Cell

The US and European-trained Palestinian Authority (PA) Security Forces are meant to be fighting terror. In reality, as admitted by Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, they are actively participating in the very same terror they are meant to stop.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades is an integral part of Abbas’ Fatah movement. It is also an internationally-designated terror organization. In the last several months, terrorists from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades have been participating in an ever-growing number of terror attacks.

One such terrorist was Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was killed on Aug. 9, 2022, during a gun battle with Israeli security forces.

While celebrating the terrorist, Fatah exposed, in a post on its official Facebook page, that Al-Nabulsi was part of a terror cell founded by an officer in the PA Security Forces, and that three other Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorists, killed in February 2022, were also part of the same cell:

Our heroic Martyrs Adham Mabrouka, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, Ashraf Mubaslat, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Abboud [Abd Al-Rahman] Sobeh, Islam Sobeh, and Muhammad Al-Azizi. And heroic prisoner Abd Al-Hakim Shahin, an officer in the [PA] Security Forces and founder of the lions’ den group [i.e., terror cell from Nablus]. #The_Al-Aqsa_Martyrs’_ Brigades #The_lions’_den_group #Fire_mountain [i.e., nickname for Nablus]” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 3, 2022 — emphasis added]

The terrorists Adham Mabrouka, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, and Ashraf Mubaslat were killed by Israeli security forces on February 8, in Nablus. Together with Al-Nabulsi, they had been identified as the terrorists who had carried out a number of terror attacks, and were about to carry out another imminent attack. At the time, Fatah vowed revenge for the killing of the terrorists.

As Palestinian Media Watch exposed, at a memorial ceremony for the three dead terrorists, Mahmoud Abbas even directly called to murder Israelis.

The other terrorists, so-called “heroic Martyrs,” mentioned in the post were all killed in gun battles with Israeli security forces. The terrorists were part of “The Lions’ Den” terror cell founded by the “heroic prisoner” Abd Al-Hakim Shahin. According to Fatah, Shahin is an “officer in the [PA] Security Forces.”

A video shared by Fatah days earlier also glorified the terrorists of the cell. The video also included footage of the terrorists Daoud Zubeidi, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, and Adham Al-Shishani.

In a different video, Fatah admits its Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorists shot at Jews visiting Joseph’s Tomb. In the video gunshots are heard, apparently from the shooting attack targeting Jews, and a car is seen going up in flames, while a song playing in the background instructs: “Shake them and burn them”:

Lyrics: “Shake them and burn them, O knights of the night.” Text on screen: “The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s military wing, target a car of settlers. As a result, 5 Zionists were wounded.”

The image shows a masked terrorist holding an assault rifle.

Fatah identified the shooters “taking revenge” on the Jews as “the men of Al-Nabulsi” — members of the Lions’ Den terror cell as documented above:

Posted text: “Nablus, fire mountain — the men of [Ibrahim] Al-Nabulsi take revenge next to Joseph’s Tomb, shooting a car of settlers and setting it on fire. Two were wounded, one of them in serious condition.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 30, 2022]

Al-Nabulsi was also featured in a video post by Fatah just days earlier, in which terrorists of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades are wearing Fatah headbands and carrying assault rifles.

The Fatah terrorists to whom the narrator compared today’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorists, included Khalil Al-Wazir (Abu Jihad), a founder of Fatah and deputy to Yasser Arafat, to whom the Palestinians attribute the murder of at least 125 Israelis, and Salah Khalaf (Abu Iyad), one of the founders of Fatah, who, as the head of the terror organization Black September, planned the murder of the 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

The involvement of the PA Security Forces in terrorism is nothing new. In fact Daoud Zubeidi, mentioned above, was also featured in a Fatah video dedicated entirely to members of the PA Security Forces who had directly participated in terror. In the video, exposed by Palestinian Media Watch, Fatah explained exactly how it views the PA Security Forces: “By day [PA] Security Forces [members], and by night self-sacrificing fighters.”

On a different occasion, Palestinian leader Jibril Rajoub bragged that “12% of the prisoners [.e., terrorists] in the [Israeli] prisons are members of the PA Security [Forces].”

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Adv. is the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.