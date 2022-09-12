Monday, September 12th | 16 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Chief Rabbi Hails Crucial Work of New Center to Examine Antisemitism

Long-Hyped New York Times Investigation of Hasidic Yeshivas Fizzles

Shin Bet Chief: Israel’s Internal Divisions Provide ‘Encouragement’ to Its Enemies

Lapid Arrives in Germany With Holocaust Survivors For Diplomatic Visit During Campaign Against Nuclear Deal

Tearing Up the Rules of Engagement Between Israel and America

Israel Gives Green Light to Nationwide Plan to Boost High-Tech Workforce

The Unlearned Lessons of 9/11

Who Is the 21st-Century’s Role Model? Queen Elizabeth or AOC?

Microsoft Launches New Streaming Tech Developed by Israel R&D Team

Iran Says Europe’s Remarks on Nuke Talks ‘Unconstructive’

September 12, 2022 7:51 am
0

UK Chief Rabbi Hails Crucial Work of New Center to Examine Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Britain’s chief rabbi, arrives to attend the National Service of Remembrance, on Remembrance Sunday, at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Nov. 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Simon Dawson.

JNS.org – A new academic center to study antisemitism that was unveiled in London on Sunday has received praise from Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and the United Kingdom’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, wrote The Jewish Chronicle.

Starmer said the new London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism (LCSCA) had his “full backing” in its “important work” of combating the rise in antisemitism.

He added that “it’s vital that as a society we continue to challenge antisemitism in all its forms and provide the education needed to prevent it. I look forward to seeing the impact of their work.”

LCSCA’s mission statement on its website says that it aims “to challenge the intellectual underpinnings of antisemitism in public life and to confront the hostile environment for Jews in universities.” The institution, which has a network of donors supporting it, opened with a three-day conference and a launch event at the Bloomsbury Theatre in London.

Related coverage

September 11, 2022 2:48 pm
0

Lapid Arrives in Germany With Holocaust Survivors For Diplomatic Visit During Campaign Against Nuclear Deal

Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Berlin on Sunday together with a group of Holocaust survivors, where Israel’s Head of...

In a video message reportedly played at the conference, Mirvis intends to discuss the “significant threat” of racism targeting the Jewish community in the United Kingdom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.