Iran TV: Queen Elizabeth on Same Level as Hitler, Her Death is ‘Good News’

September 13, 2022 8:01 am
avatar by JNS.org

Queen Elizabeth visiting Birmingham in July 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a special on Iranian Channel 1 was broadcast on Friday.

Show host Pejman Karimi said that the Queen’s death was “good news” for the world’s oppressed people, and Iranian academic Foad Izadi of Tehran University’s Global Studies Department said that the Queen was “one of the greatest criminals in the history of mankind.”

Karimi proclaimed that “the Queen of England is dead, and this is considered good news for the world’s oppressed people. After 70 years on the throne, this Queen has left a grade sheet full of crime, abomination and filth.”

Then Izadi stated: “Perhaps, in light of her 70 years on the throne, she should be included in the same list with Hitler.”

