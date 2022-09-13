‘Ozark’ Actress Julia Garner,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Win Big at 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards on Monday night had two big Jewish winners: Julia Garner won best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in “Ozark” while Brett Goldstein was given the Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series for playing Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso.”

Monday night’s win was Garner’s third Emmy award for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series, which concluded in May after four seasons. She previously took home the accolade in 2019 and 2020. In her acceptance speech, Garner, 28, thanked “Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy and all the show’s writers, saying, “Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life.”

Garner continued by applauding her costars Jason Bateman, “for taking a chance on me,” and Laura Linney, who has “been such a guiding light to me.”

Garner was nominated alongside Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Games”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). “Ozark” received a total of four nominations at the Emmy Awards this year and Garner was additionally nominated in the limited series category for her lead role in “Inventing Anna.”

In his own acceptance speech at the Emmys on Monday night, Goldstein thanked those involved for “creating this magical thing and letting me be a little part of it. I will never take it for granted.” The British Jewish actor, who also won last year for his role in the Apple TV+ sports series, added that the hardest part about being in “Ted Lasso,” “is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and not ruining the take by just staring at them and going, ‘God, you’re good.'” He concluded by thanking his Jewish family back home in Britain.

Goldstein’s competition in the category was Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). “Ted Lasso” won a number of awards on Monday night, including best comedy and best actor in a comedy series for its lead actor Jason Sudeikis.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” whose creator and longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels is Jewish, won the award for outstanding variety/sketch series, which was the show’s sixth straight win in the category, and Russian Jewish film music editor Lena Glikson took home an Emmy on Sept. 4 for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series” for her work on season 4 of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”