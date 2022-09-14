Wednesday, September 14th | 18 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Politicians, Advocates Declare Support for Israel at Central America-Israel Forum

Paris Saint-Germain, Messi, in Israel for Soccer Match Against Maccabi Haifa

Israel’s Consul General in Dubai Presents Credentials Ahead of Abraham Accords Anniversary

‘Ozark’ Actress Julia Garner,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Win Big at 2022 Emmy Awards

German Art Festival Dogged by Antisemitism Allegations Refuses to Remove Pro-Palestinian Installation ‘Glorifying Terrorism’

Berlin Police Investigating Antisemitic Attack Against Rabbi

NY’s Hochul Announces Million Dollar Prize For Israeli EV Power Start Up; Announces Trip to Israel

OneRepublic Lead Singer Says They’re ‘Pumped’ to Return to Israel for Concert in November

The ‘State of Palestine’ Is Just a Stepping Stone to the Destruction of Israel

As Hunger Striking Palestinians Spark Media Fury, Israeli Detention Policy Gets Twisted Along the Way

September 14, 2022 8:21 am
0

Politicians, Advocates Declare Support for Israel at Central America-Israel Forum

avatar by JNS.org

A poster for the first-ever in-person Central America-Israel Forum. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Senior ministers, members of parliament, mayors, religious leaders and heads of influential NGOs from across Central America last week expressed their solidarity and support for Israel and called to combat antisemitism.

The declaration was the culmination of the first-ever in-person Central America-Israel Forum, which celebrates the State of Israel’s deep and longstanding ties with Central America.

More than 300 participants and officials from 14 nations met at Parlatino—The Latin American Parliament in Panama City, Panama, including Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama Erika Mouynes and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala Mario Bucaro.

Bucaro received an award during the event in honor of his “strong and enduring relations with the State of Israel and the Jewish People.” He then traveled from the forum to Israel for an official visit where he met with, among others, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Related coverage

September 13, 2022 3:56 pm
0

German Art Festival Dogged by Antisemitism Allegations Refuses to Remove Pro-Palestinian Installation ‘Glorifying Terrorism’

The series of scandals concerning the display of antisemitic works of art at the flagship Documenta festival in Germany continued...

Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer and Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai also participated in the confab, which was hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, the Center for Jewish Impact and the Panama-Israel Friendship League.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.