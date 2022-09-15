Young Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Moroccans To Celebrate Anniversary of Abraham Accords

A coalition of young Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Moroccans will together celebrate the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords as part of a joint initiative program taking place in Washington, DC.

The group of young leaders from all the Abraham Accords countries will participate in the Leaders of Tomorrow program from Sept. 13-20, which is being organized by the Tel Aviv-based ISRAEL-is organization and Mimouna Association of Morocco. The delegation is supported by Voices of Israel and hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

The group will meet officials from the White House, State Department, Congress, and Senate, and attend a bi-partisan roundtable discussion that will be held in Congress hosted by the Abraham Accords Caucus.

They will also meet representatives of the European Union, think tanks, academics, faith leaders, students, and philanthropists, each of whom will discuss how the Abraham Accords have changed their lives for the better.

“Leaders of Tomorrow is a great platform for connection and collaboration between young and talented professionals from our nations, throughout which we will discuss local, national, and global issues and come up with creative and innovative solutions,” said Majed Alseyabi of the UAE Youth Council. “As an Emirati, I’m part of the Abrahamic Accords, I believe that it’s my responsibility to build connections and culture to enhance a warm peace, based on tolerance, and co-existence.”

Mimouna Foundation Founder El Mehdi Boudra said the Leaders of Tomorrow program is is “an opportunity to bridge the gap between Jews and Muslims by creating an authentic space with a circle of emerging Arab and Israeli young leaders from the Abraham Accords countries to build a sustainable peace and better for future for our region.”