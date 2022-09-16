Friday, September 16th | 21 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Woman’s Death After Morals Police Arrest Sparks Protests

Meet the Woman in the IDF Tasked With Propelling Combat Innovation to Prepare Israel’s Armed Forces For Enemy Threats

House Foreign Affairs Committee Unanimously Passes Bill to Examine Antisemitic Palestinian School Curricula

‘Blames the Victims’: US Jewish Groups Denounce Vermont University’s Response to Antisemitism Allegations

Iran Accused of Pulling Wrestler From International Championship to Avoid Competing Against Israeli Athlete

Chilean Politicians Condemn President’s Snub to Israeli Ambassador

Who Really Harms Palestinian Kids? What the Media Fails to Report

Terror Trifecta: Media Mum as Russia Boosts Ties With Hamas, Iran

Persecuted at Home, Iran’s Christian Converts Finding Europe’s Doors Closed

Parshat Ki Tavo: Rewards and Punishment

September 16, 2022 3:54 pm
0

House Foreign Affairs Committee Unanimously Passes Bill to Examine Antisemitic Palestinian School Curricula

avatar by Andrew Bernard

Palestinian schoolchildren sit inside a classroom at an UNRWA-run school, on the first day of a new school year, in Gaza City, Aug. 29, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday unanimously passed the Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act, setting the bill to be considered by the full House of Representatives.

The bill requires that the Secretary of State publish a report on Palestinian school curricula in the West Bank and Gaza that promote violence and intolerance and to determine whether US funds are being used to disseminate such curricula.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA-30), was prompted by textbooks used by the Palestinian Authority that, among other issues cited in the legislation, “include graphics portraying violence against Israeli soldiers, positive portrayals of individuals who have committed attacks against citizens of Israel, and references to Palestinian efforts to target the ‘Zionists.’” 

These textbooks were then used at schools sponsored by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Related coverage

September 16, 2022 3:52 pm
0

‘Blames the Victims’: US Jewish Groups Denounce Vermont University’s Response to Antisemitism Allegations

Jewish groups across the US are calling on the University of Vermont (UVM) to acknowledge Jewish students' concerns that antisemitism...

“For decades, the United States and the American people have been the top donor to the Palestinian people, including to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA – but this is not a blank check,” Sherman said. “American dollars must be spent in a way that reflect American values of tolerance and peacebuilding. Unfortunately, the current Palestinian Authority curriculum, used by both Palestinian Authority and UNRWA schools, falls short of reflecting those values.”

In January, the Biden administration announced $99 million in funding for UNRWA. The Trump administration had cut all US funding to UNRWA in 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.