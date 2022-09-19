Amid War and Related Crises, JDC Helps Ukrainian Jews Celebrate New Year

JNS.org – Seven months since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) is ensuring that thousands of Ukrainian Jews, including internally displaced people and refugees in bordering countries, can celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

The global Jewish humanitarian organization is organizing hundreds of special holiday events and cultural offerings, as well as distributing holiday aid packages of food and traditional holiday items like apples and honey to thousands of poor, elderly Jews. This annual tradition across the former Soviet Union is made possible by JDC through its partners: the Jewish Federations, Claims Conference, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

“As we prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, our extended Ukrainian Jewish family is at the heart of our prayers for a sweet and peaceful New Year. Through the aid packages we will deliver and the hundreds of festive events we will hold, we are not just saving lives, but affirming life for the coming year and future generations,” said JDC CEO Ariel Zwang. “These blessings of care and community are central to our crisis response and guide our unflagging commitment to Ukrainian Jews and Jewish communities, in both good times and bad.”

As JDC leverages its long-standing and vast care network and partnerships with local Jewish communities in Ukraine, Poland and Moldova, Ukrainian Jews will have access to hundreds of JDC-sponsored virtual and in-person events before and during Rosh Hashanah, which begins on the night of Sept. 25.

Related coverage Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Journeys to Final Resting Place Following State Funeral King Charles III, his sons William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin...

This network, including Hesed social service centers, Jewish Community Centers and legions of local Jewish community volunteers, has also been central to JDC’s crisis response, which today supports more than 35,000 needy Jews in Ukraine and more than 4,000 Jewish refugees in Europe.