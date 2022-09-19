Monday, September 19th | 23 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Movie About Female Arab and Jewish City Workers Emerges as Israel’s Oscar Entry

Suspension of ‘Antisemitic’ College Paper Editor Denounced By Student Groups

New York Times Ups Attack on Hasidic Jews, Publishing Editorial Riddled With Contradictions and Contempt

Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Lowered into Vault Ahead of Private Burial

Has Marvel Surrendered to Anti-Israel Pressure After Introducing Israeli Superhero?

‘Four Winters’ Highlights Courageous Jews Who Fought Against the Nazis

For Palestinians, Israeli Kindness Is a Sin

The Abraham Accords Face Challenges Ahead

IDF Chief of Staff Denounces Iranian President Raisi’s Holocaust Denial During Visit to Auschwitz

US Rep. Torres Calls to Probe NYC’s ‘Failure’ to Prosecute Hate Crimes

September 19, 2022 12:37 pm
0

Suspension of ‘Antisemitic’ College Paper Editor Denounced By Student Groups

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Habibah Jaghoori was dismissed as editor of the University of Adelaide student newspaper over an article that advocated Israel’s destruction. Photo: Screenshot

Students at University of Adelaide in Australia have issued a statement denouncing the suspension of a school magazine editor over accusations that she harassed Jewish students.

On Tuesday, the university’s student union, YouX, announced its decision to dismiss Habibah Jaghoori from On Dit, explaining that her “conduct and behavior” after publishing an article calling for the destruction of Israel “would be perceived by any fair-minded person to be threatening the welfare of students at our university.”

On Monday, students representing several university clubs — including Student Representative Council, Socialist Alternative, Uni Students for Climate Justice, and Students for Palestine — charged that Jaghoori’s suspension has brought the campus  community into “shame and disrepute.”

“We view this as exceptionally malicious given that circumstance of the editor, a Muslim woman, having to justify herself in the face of defenses of a genocidal and apartheid state that regularly uses racism and Islamophobia as a justification for a justification for its ethnic cleansing and violence,” their statement said.

Related coverage

September 18, 2022 3:53 pm
0

‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Discovery’: Israeli Archeologists Reveal 3,300 Year-Old Burial Cave Off Mediterranean Coastline

A 3,300 year-old intact burial cave was discovered south of Tel Aviv along the coast off the Mediterranean Sea, the...

On Dit also criticized YouX’s suspension of Jaghoori and vowed to continue recognizing her as an editor.

“She has an unwavering drive to stand against injustice, even at a personal cost,” the paper said on Facebook. “Habibah…ensures On Dit is not a white space, but a space for the stories and realities of People of Colour.”

YouX’s decision came after Jaghoori wrote an article titled “For Palestine, there is No Ceasefire,” in which she described Israel as “genocidal” and argued that “the solution to achieving peace and bringing forth justice for Palestine is to demand the abolition of Israel.”

The student union explained that the sanction was triggered not by the essay’s content but Jaghoori’s “conduct and behavior since the article’s publication.” According to the Australian Jewish News, she is alleged to have shouted “Death to Israel” during a Student Representative Council meeting in which a motion to denounce it was proposed by a coalition of Jewish and non-Jewish students.

“The decision of the Board is final and concludes all actions and investigations on this matter,” YouX said.

Australasian Union of Jewish Student (AUJS), an advocacy group, said Jewish students at the university are “relieved” that Jaghoori was disciplined.

“Jewish students can find comfort that their university’s student board stands up to racist and bigoted language,” AUJS Vice President Alissa Foster said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.