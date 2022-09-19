Monday, September 19th | 23 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Has Marvel Surrendered to Anti-Israel Pressure After Introducing Israeli Superhero?

‘Four Winters’ Highlights Courageous Jews Who Fought Against the Nazis

For Palestinians, Israeli Kindness Is a Sin

The Abraham Accords Face Challenges Ahead

IDF Chief of Staff Denounces Iranian President Raisi’s Holocaust Denial During Visit to Auschwitz

US Rep. Torres Calls to Probe NYC’s ‘Failure’ to Prosecute Hate Crimes

209 Ethiopian ‘Olim’ and Jewish Federation Leaders Land in Israel

Amid War and Related Crises, JDC Helps Ukrainian Jews Celebrate New Year

Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Journeys to Final Resting Place Following State Funeral

‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Discovery’: Israeli Archeologists Reveal 3,300 Year-Old Burial Cave Off Mediterranean Coastline

September 19, 2022 10:15 am
0

The Abraham Accords Face Challenges Ahead

avatar by Meir Ben-Shabbat / JNS.org

Opinion

Workers put up flags in preparation for “The Negev Summit” to be hosted by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JNS.org – As we celebrate the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, we can look back with immense satisfaction at the rapid progress in relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco. The accords have managed to overcome the thorny challenges posed by Israel’s political and security situation, and their very existence has now become part of our daily lives.

Moreover, the inherent potential of the accords is far from being fully exhausted, and has actually grown due to the warming of relations with Turkey and emerging global economic challenges.

It is essential, however, that we invest serious effort in bolstering and expanding the framework of the Abraham Accords, while doing our utmost to prevent Iran from wielding its negative influence to sabotage them.

In addition to security-related activity and the economic progress being made, policymakers in Israel would do well to consider the following steps:

Related coverage

September 19, 2022 11:10 am
0

Has Marvel Surrendered to Anti-Israel Pressure After Introducing Israeli Superhero?

Marvel Studios announced over the weekend that it would take a “new approach” to the Israeli superhero Sabra, after coming...

First, expanding the circle of peace-supporting countries involved. It is important to invite Sudan and Chad—which was unjustly left out of the accords—to participate in all forums and working groups. It is important that they too enjoy the fruits of peace and benefit from their decision to normalize relations with Israel. This will also serve to encourage additional countries to join. If it does not take place, it could result in negative momentum or even withdrawal from the agreements.

Second, recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Although Israel provided no outright commitment to do this, there is clear expectation of it in Rabat, especially after the US and others recognized Morocco’s claim.

Third, the opening of an overland trade route via or from Israel to the Gulf states. Such a route would be considerably more efficient and less expensive than those currently in use. It would yield significant economic profits for regional states, as well as the European Union, which would benefit from using it to import and export vehicles. This would be a tremendous boost to trade among the member countries of the Abraham Accords, while also contributing to the global economy.

Fourth, expediting joint ventures for marketing solutions to globally urgent problems in the fields of energy, food and water, while exploiting the relative advantages of Israel and the Gulf states.

Fifth, expanding educational and cultural initiatives to reinforce deeply-entrenched attitudes in favor of peace and weaken separatist approaches and radical Islamic ideas. This is critical to establishing peace at the popular level, between citizens and peoples, rather than just between states and governments.

Who said making peace was easy? Signing treaties is always a festive occasion that uplifts the spirit, filling us with joy and optimism. However, just as with a marriage, the wedding ceremony is only the start. The main task lies in the days and years ahead. In order to build a life together, we must realize that we cannot take peace for granted. It requires effort, investment, initiative, creativity and constant innovation. Every success along the way bolsters faith in the partnership together with the belief that this is indeed the right way ahead. Common experiences add emotion and inject new, vital energy into the process.

Despite political fluctuations, the Abraham Accords have been and still remain a consensus issue. This is not only due to the clear advantages in the security, economic and technological aspects of the agreements, but because they express the sincere hope for genuine peace based on strength and security, and a much brighter future.

Meir Ben-Shabbat, a visiting senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, served as Israel’s national security adviser and head of the National Security Council between 2017 and 2021.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.