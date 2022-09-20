Tuesday, September 20th | 24 Elul 5782

September 20, 2022 8:03 am
Booking.com to Add Warnings to Listings in Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria

avatar by JNS.org

The Jewish community of Beit El in Judea and Samaria. Photo: Yaakov via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The online travel agency Booking.com on Monday announced plans to add warnings to listings for properties located in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, Booking.com will caution customers reserving such accommodations that they are traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected” area that “may pose greater risks.”

The company told the AP that it was still finalizing the language of the warnings and did not say when they would take effect.

The news comes on the backdrop of an ongoing battle between the Ben and Jerry’s corporation and its parent company, Unilever, which is trying to prevent the ice cream maker from discontinuing sales in Judea and Samaria.

Ben & Jerry’s in July filed a US federal lawsuit against Unilever, in a bid to torpedo the latter’s deal with Israeli businessman Avi Zinger that gave him total independence to manufacture and continue selling ice cream in Judea and Samaria with the Ben & Jerry’s logos appearing only in Hebrew and Arabic, and not English.

