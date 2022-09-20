Booking.com to Add Warnings to Listings in Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria

JNS.org – The online travel agency Booking.com on Monday announced plans to add warnings to listings for properties located in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, Booking.com will caution customers reserving such accommodations that they are traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected” area that “may pose greater risks.”

The company told the AP that it was still finalizing the language of the warnings and did not say when they would take effect.

The news comes on the backdrop of an ongoing battle between the Ben and Jerry’s corporation and its parent company, Unilever, which is trying to prevent the ice cream maker from discontinuing sales in Judea and Samaria.