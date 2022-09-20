Tuesday, September 20th | 24 Elul 5782

Israel Warns Travelers That Iran Continues to Target Israelis Overseas

September 20, 2022 7:57 am
avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli flag is burned by protestors at the 2019 “Quds Day” demonstration in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/Meghdad Madali.

JNS.org – The National Security Council (NSC) Counter-Terrorism Bureau of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced on Monday its assessment and travel warnings ahead of the upcoming Jewish high holidays.

Among its conclusions was that Iran and its proxies have intensified their attempts to attack Israelis overseas during the last two years. Several of these attempts were foiled in 2021-2022, including a terrorist plot in Turkey in June 2022.

“We believe that Iran will continue its efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world, in countries that are close to Iran and in Western Europe,” stated the NSC.

“Global jihad and radical Islamic organizations, especially Islamic State, and their supporters, continue to be highly motivated in their efforts to carry out attacks, including against Jewish and Israeli targets, in various countries,” it said.

The NSC added, “This is backed up by open declarations by the organizations’ leaders calling for attacks on Israelis and Jews. These organizations have infrastructure and are active in the Middle East (especially northern Sinai), Africa and Asia. This is in addition to their irregular activity in other countries.”

