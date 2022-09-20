Senior Ukrainian Officials Learn About Israeli Model for Psychological Support Services for Children in War Situations

Israel is hosting a Ukrainian delegation of senior government officials to teach them about the country’s model of psychological and pedagogical services and tools to support the mental health of children during crisis and war situations.

The delegation of senior Ukrainian education officials, led by two of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisors, arrived in Israel earlier this month to learn about the model and implement it in the education system of the war-torn country.

During the 11-day visit to Israel, the delegation is taking part in the course “Safe Education Environment during Emergency Times” organized by a training center of the Foreign Ministry’s Mashav agency for international development and cooperation, together with the Education Ministry’s psychological services division.

“Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Mashav has been leading a concentrated, intensive and unprecedented effort to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and civilian casualties in the country,” stated Aviv Ezra, Deputy head of Mashav, Israel’s national aid agency. “This course is part of the ongoing effort to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

The main goal of the course is to share the experience of the Israeli education system in how to create a safe environment in educational institutions, with a focus on providing psychological support to students during a security crisis. During the course, the participants will be exposed to the organization of educational services and to security measures during wartime.

The group received a briefing on security and safety in schools, cities, counties, and on the national level at Israel’s Education Ministry.

On Tuesday, senior members of the delegation met with senior Israeli foreign ministry officials for a political review and to discusss cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation will also visit Israel’s National Bureau for the Online Protection of Children teens as well as schools in the south and Jerusalem.

Participants of the Ukrainian delegation, include Vira Rogova, Deputy Minister of Education; Olga Budnyk, Educational Advisor at the Ukrainian President’s Office; Maryna Popatenko, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports; heads of territorial education departments; principals of educational institutions; and school psychologists.