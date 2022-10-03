Monday, October 3rd | 8 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Congressional Candidate Pledges to Strip UC Berkeley of Federal Funding After

Mezuzah Stolen at Stanford University During Rosh Hashanah

Israel Calls for End to Palestinian Terror and Two-State Solution in Meeting with EU Officials

Growing European Antisemitism Forcing French Jews To Hide Religion, New Report Says

Israeli Archaeologists Find 44 Byzantine Gold Coins Hidden During Muslim Conquest

Does High-Tech Help or Hurt Iran Protesters? New York Times Offers Conflicting Accounts

Palestinian Groups Attack and Demonize Jews as New Semester Begins

Ukraine Military Chief Urges His Country to Learn From Israel

Why Is the European Union Funding Palestinian Propaganda Tours to the West Bank?

Whither the Two-State Model When Hamas Seizes Power in the West Bank?

October 3, 2022 4:28 pm
0

Mezuzah Stolen at Stanford University During Rosh Hashanah

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

A mezuzah. Photo: Noam Chen/Israeli Ministry of Tourism/Flickr

A mezuzah was stolen from the door of a Jewish graduate student’s dorm at Stanford University, the school’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed.

According to an incident summary on the school’s website, the mezuzah was “torn off a door frame” on Tuesday afternoon, the last day of Rosh Hashanah.

“It is significant that this incident occurred on the last day of Rosh Hashanah,” DPS said. “Targeting of mezuzahs is a form of intimidation and bigotry to the Jewish community. At this time the offending party(ies) is/are unknown.”

DPS also said that the incident was both vandalism and theft and called on the campus community to come forward with any information that would reveal who was behind it.

Related coverage

October 3, 2022 5:04 pm
0

New York Congressional Candidate Pledges to Strip UC Berkeley of Federal Funding After

A New York Assemblyman running for Congress has vowed to propose legislation that would strip University of California-Berkeley of its...

“I feel strongly for the students who were affected,” student Sophia Danielpour told StopAntisemitism, an US-based watchdog, about the incident. “It shows that antisemitism still exists on campus and it’s very real and active.”

According to StopAntisemitism, on Friday, Executive Director of Hillel at Stanford Rabbi Jessica Kirschner said the dorm that was targeted is located at the university’s Escondido Village Graduate Residences.

“When proud markers of identity are taken down it is an attack on the way of thinking about what it means for all of us to belong in our particular communities,” Kirschner said. “If someone did this deliberately, it’s a way of saying ‘you don’t belong here.'”

Antisemitic incidents were reported at several colleges and universities during Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest holidays in Judaism.

At Rutgers University, the house of a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University (RU) was, for the third time, egged. At American University, a swastika was carved into a ceiling, and antisemitic propaganda was discovered at the University of Michigan and SUNY Oneonta.

“Over Rosh Hashanah, four different incidents were reported,” Jewish on Campus, a nonprofit monitoring antisemitism tweeted. “This was intentional.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.