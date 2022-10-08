Israel Foils Drug-Smuggling Operation on Egypt Border

i24 News – Israeli military monitors on Saturday detected a cell of smugglers trying to bring drugs from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory.

The incident took place near the community of Paran.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers dispatched to the area foiled the smuggling and seized about 165 kilograms of drugs.

The statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit didn’t specify whether suspects were arrested in the operation.

The black market value of the narcotics was put at an estimated NIS 3,765,000 (over $1 million).

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

Smuggling attempts from Egypt into Israel, of drugs or weapons, represent a relatively frequent occurrence.