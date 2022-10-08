Saturday, October 8th | 13 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Foils Drug-Smuggling Operation on Egypt Border

OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden and Saudi Royals

Lapid courts Arab voters with ‘anyone but Netanyahu’ message

Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians in West Bank Clash

The Palestinian Authority Cannot Meet The Most Basic Requirement for Statehood

Hanukkah Bus Attack Investigation Closed By London Police

American Jewish Committee Calls for End of Arab League Israel Boycott, Welcomes New US Penalties

Canada to Ban Iran’s IRGC Leaders From Entry, Expand Sanctions

“Zionism is Genocide” Chalking at University of Wisconsin Embraced by Students for Justice in Palestine Group

It’s Time for Greater Vigilance Against Iran

October 8, 2022 9:09 am
0

Israel Foils Drug-Smuggling Operation on Egypt Border

avatar by i24 News

A narcotics sack seized by Israeli soldiers at the Egyptian border on August 27, 2022. Photo: IDF Twitter

i24 NewsIsraeli military monitors on Saturday detected a cell of smugglers trying to bring drugs from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory.

The incident took place near the community of Paran.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers dispatched to the area foiled the smuggling and seized about 165 kilograms of drugs.

The statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit didn’t specify whether suspects were arrested in the operation.

The black market value of the narcotics was put at an estimated NIS 3,765,000 (over $1 million).

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

Smuggling attempts from Egypt into Israel, of drugs or weapons, represent a relatively frequent occurrence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.