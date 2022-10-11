Tuesday, October 11th | 16 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Congratulates Israel, Lebanon on Maritime Border Deal

Russia Says It Has Not Yet Heard Turkish Proposal to Host Ukraine Peace Talks

Biden Re-evaluating US Relationship with Saudis after OPEC Decision

Israel, Lebanon Reach ‘Historic’ Maritime Border Deal

Ukraine Envoy Says ‘Israel Afraid to Send Military Aid’

Iran Toughens Crackdown as Some Oil Workers Reported to Join Protests

Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist

Russian Pop Diva who Denounced War Says She Is in Israel

Emirati President al-Nahyan to Meet Russia’s Putin

Lebanon to Review Long-Anticipated Maritime Deal With Israel

October 11, 2022 1:07 pm
0

Biden Congratulates Israel, Lebanon on Maritime Border Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on as Prime Minister Yair Lapid bumps fists with U.S. President Joe Biden during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday to congratulate them over what the United States sees as a historic breakthrough over the two countries’ maritime border.

“After months of mediation by the United States, the governments of Israel and Lebanon have agreed to formally end their maritime boundary dispute and establish a permanent maritime boundary between them,” Biden said in a statement after speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Lebanon President Michel Aoud.

Briefing reporters, a senior Biden administration official said the agreement would provide Lebanon with fresh potential for foreign direct investment, particularly in the energy sector.

Israel will be compensated for any share of hydrocarbons found on its side of the Mediterranean border, the official said.

Related coverage

October 11, 2022 9:09 am
0

Israel, Lebanon Reach ‘Historic’ Maritime Border Deal

i24 News - Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that Israel reached a historic agreement with Lebanon on the...

In addition, Israel will maintain “its security mechanisms and infrastructure that they need to make sure their shoreline is protected,” the official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal was not easy to negotiate and there may be difficult moments ahead. The official said the United States would continue to play a mediating role as needed.

“This is not a direct bilateral agreement. It is through the United States, but it is a marking of boundary that will allow both countries to pursue their economic interests without conflict. That is the goal,” the official said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.