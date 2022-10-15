Sunday, October 16th | 21 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Majority of Israelis Support Maritime Deal, Poll Shows

Iranian Protesters Defy Crackdown with Nationwide Demonstrations

Biden Takes Aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California

Saudi Arabia Announces $400 Million Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

Israeli Forces Kill 3 Armed Palestinians in West Bank, Military Says

‘We Can’t Be Bashful’: American Jewish Committee CEO on Antisemitism, Iran, Ukraine and the Future of American Jewry

George Washington University President Calls for Civility After Antisemitic, Anti-Zionist Incidents

American Branch of Legal Association to Host BDS Advocates at Annual Conference

Partisan Bias Created A Toxic Media Culture that Tolerates Antisemitism

Fatah and Hamas Sign Reconciliation Deal

October 15, 2022 1:31 pm
0

Majority of Israelis Support Maritime Deal, Poll Shows

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Photo: Reuters/Abir Sultan

i24 NewsThe majority of Israelis support the maritime border deal with Lebanon, believing it was the appropriate measure notwithstanding the coincidence with the election, according to an opinion poll released on Friday.

For 47 percent of respondents to Channel 12‘s survey, the signing of the agreement some three weeks before a general election represents the right decision, while 36 percent oppose it and 17 percent have no opinion on the matter.

On a separate topic, 47 percent of respondent believe that Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s main motivations for concluding the agreement were of a “political” nature, while 41 percent say the leader was guided by considerations of what is best for the security and economy of Israel.

In addition, 57 percent of those polled believe that former premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the agreement and his harsh criticism of Lapid are political, compared to 31 percent who believe that his positions are motivated by Israel’s security and economy.

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday afternoon in favor of the maritime border deal with Lebanon. The text is now subject to approval by the parliament.

Lapid hailed the Lebanon deal on Wednesday, saying it was “a great achievement for the state of Israel, for Israel’s security and for Israel’s economy.”

Netanyahu meanwhile accused the government of caving in to external pressures and putting Israel’s security at risk.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.