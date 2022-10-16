Israel Police Reports Slowdown in Violent Riots in East Jerusalem as West Bank Clashes Continue

The scope of violent clashes in Jerusalem has started to decline, though riots in in a number of West Bank towns continued as the week-long Sukkot holiday comes to an end, Israeli forces said over the weekend.

Since the beginning of the Sukkot holiday, more than 50 suspects were arrested for their involvement or participation of last week’s disturbances, the Israel Police said. Rioting Palestinians clashed with Israel police troops on the streets in a number of neighborhoods and villages in East Jerusalem and surrounding areas throwing Molotov cocktails and stones, and launching fireworks towards Israel’s security forces.

On Sunday, the Israel Police said it detained four suspects over the past day who allegedly were involved in an incident in the Beit Hanina neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Wednesday night throwing stones and objects and breaking the windows of a car carrying a Jewish family with children. The police said the suspects are residents of Beit Hanina.

Earlier today, Palestinians hurled an improvised explosive device from a moving vehicle at IDF forces at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Nablus near the northern West Bank. The soldiers responded by shooting at the vehicle and the suspected terrorists fled the scene. During a search of the abandoned vehicle found at a later stage, another explosive device was detected, the IDF said.

Border crossings for Palestinians between the West Bank and Israel will be closed Sunday evening until Monday night as the Jewish nation marks the final day of the Sukkot holiday.

Meanwhile, clashes in the West Bank continued as IDF forces detained six wanted Palestinians involved in terror activities and seized weapons and ammunition during overnight arrest raids. One of the suspects was detained after trying to snatch an IDF officer’s weapon and violently assaulting a soldier.

The arrests come amid an ongoing uptick of Palestinian violence which this month took the lives of IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch, 21, and Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18. Over the weekend, Israel’s security forces killed four Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank. Israel’s security forces have been carrying out counterterrorism operations across the West Bank in recent months sparked by a wave of deadly terror attacks by Palestinian perpetrators in central Israel, which took the lives of at least 19 Israelis since mid-March.