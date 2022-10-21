Palestinian Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces

i24 News – A Palestinian man was killed during Israeli operations in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, with at least three other Palestinians injured, according to Palestinian reports early Friday.

There was no official confirmation from the Israeli side.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Salah Bariqi, 19, suffered a fatal wound in the neck, while three others sustained non life-threatening gunfire injuries.

Jenin, both the city and an adjacent refugee camp, have been a hotbed of terrorist activity against Israel as violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict surged in recent months, amid an uptick in Palestinian attacks on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops.

The Israeli army said that during the Jenin operation, “suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.”

Forces also “apprehended one wanted individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activity”, the statement added.

Israeli forces are operating in the city and the surrounding areas on a regular basis as part of a broader operation to stem a rise in terrorist attacks.