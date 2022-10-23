Sunday, October 23rd | 28 Tishri 5783

October 23, 2022 1:49 pm
0

Israel’s PM Warns Netanyahu Could Contest Election Results

avatar by i24 News

Leader of Israeli opposition Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting with his Likud party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 NewsIsrael’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday that Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu might contest the November 1 general election results.

“[The opposition] have already started filing petitions to the election committee, and it is possible that they are planning a move where if [Netanyahu] does not win – he will try to question the legitimacy of the elections,” Lapid said in an interview with Ynet.

Lapid continued that the best outcome of the election would be a national unity government led by his centrist Yesh Atid party and Netanyahu’s Likud party – but without its current leader.

“You cannot sit down with Netanyahu because he has three indictments. This is about our values. This is a man who has serious criminal charges against him. He must finish his trial,” he said.

“…because people with serious criminal charges should not be in senior positions in the State of Israel. It completely distorts their entire system of considerations, it’s dangerous, and it’s mostly unethical.”

He added that he would not sit with Netanyahu in the same government, but if he is acquitted, “there is something to talk about.”

The premier also said he doesn’t think the opposition leader will be able to form a viable coalition.

“He will fail a fifth time, and we will go and form a good government for the people of Israel.”

