Albania’s Prime Minister in Israel to Foster Cybersecurity Cooperation in Wake of Recent Iranian Attacks

Albania is turning to Israel to help defend the country from cyberattacks after being targeted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for a three-day visit. During a meeting between Rama and the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, Gaby Portnoy, on Monday the two agreed to work together on cybersecurity with Rama saying that Israel’s cyber agency would become a strategic partner in bolstering Albania’s cyber defense.

Israel National Cyber Directorate, which is the main body responsible for preventing and handling cyberattacks, has averted more than 1,500 attacks over the past year, the organization said.

Rama’s visit comes after Albania in early September decided to end diplomatic relations with Iran, after an investigation had found the Islamic Republic was behind a cyberattack on the country in July which threatened to disrupt public services and hack state records. Albania subsequently ordered Iranian diplomatic, administrative, and security staff to leave the country within 24 hours.

During a meeting with Rama on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Yair Lapid pledged cyber cooperation as both countries face threats from Iran.

“Israel will assist as much as possible in the effort against Iran,” Lapid said at the start of the meeting. “We see this as a national interest and an historical obligation,” he continued.

Lapid also expressed his gratitude for Albania’s “brave support” of Jews during the Holocaust.

“Albania has a special place in Jewish history,” Lapid said. “The values and principles of the Albanian people led its citizens to risk their lives in order to save Jews during the Holocaust.”

“They gave them shelter and found ways to smuggle them away from the Nazis,” he added.

During his visit, Rama also held meetings with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

“We cherish our warm and friendly relationship with Albania, an important ally in the Balkans, and look forward to deepening our ties in all fields, including reciprocal tourism, trade, and cybersecurity,” Herzog stated.