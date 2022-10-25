Iranian Schoolgirls Join Protests Against Regime ‘For the First Time’: Report

Iranian schoolgirls are participating in the anti-government protests “for the first time,” Israeli education nonprofit Impact-se claimed on Tuesday.

“Iranian school students have been recorded destroying the picture of Khomeini in the textbooks,” Impact-se said on Tuesday. “School students are shredding regime textbooks, trampling on and making obscene gestures toward pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leaders, chasing out education officials, as well as removing headscarves in mass school rallies.”

Mass protests have engulfed the country since September, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the regime’s morality police after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

In recent weeks the protests have widened to include bus drivers, university students and civil servants in Tehran and cities across the country — some of the largest since the current Islamist regime came to power in 1979.

Such involvement from young women is historically unprecedented, the group said.

One video provided by Impact-se shows a crowd of Iranian girls holding signs and beating their fists into the air while administrators look on. Another shows a hallway teeming with students cheering and stomping on shredded pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Impact-se CEO Marcus Sheff added that Iran’s educational material offers a window into the future of the regime.

“The textbooks provide a blueprint for its goals, values, and worldview,” he said. “The question is, what is the percentage of Iranian school students who will be radicalized enough by these textbooks to defend the regime as revolutionary guards, police clergy, and politicians.”

The group’s findings come several months after it issued a study demonstrating the various ways Iran’s educational system radicalizes students for a global and revolutionary war. From the first grade, they are taught material stressing the importance of achieving Iranian hegemony in the Arab Middle East and arguing that the US-Israel relationship is the only obstacle to that goal.

Iranian textbooks also contain classic antisemitic tropes. In several, Jews are said to control the media and Zionism is described as “an evil organization of wealthy Jewish capitalists manipulating the United States and other countries for malicious gain.”