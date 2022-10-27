Thursday, October 27th | 2 Heshvan 5783

October 27, 2022 7:06 am
Alleged Israeli Strikes Hit Syria Overnight, Killing Four

Footage aired by Syrian media of an explosion allegedly caused by an Israeli strike on August 25, 2022. Photo via Syrian media.

i24 NewsAlleged Israeli strikes hit several positions near Damascus in the early hours of Thursday, the Syrian defense ministry said, in the third such attack in less than a week.

The strikes targeted weapons and ammunition depots, and resulted in the deaths of four people – one of whom was a local national – the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.

“At around 00:30 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

Syria’s air defense intercepted several missiles, the ministry added.

