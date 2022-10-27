Alleged Israeli Strikes Hit Syria Overnight, Killing Four

i24 News – Alleged Israeli strikes hit several positions near Damascus in the early hours of Thursday, the Syrian defense ministry said, in the third such attack in less than a week.

The strikes targeted weapons and ammunition depots, and resulted in the deaths of four people – one of whom was a local national – the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.

“At around 00:30 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

Syria’s air defense intercepted several missiles, the ministry added.