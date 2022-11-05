Saturday, November 5th | 11 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Crypto Exchange Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions

38 House Republicans Send Letter Questioning Biden Administration Aid to Palestinians

Biden Says ‘We’re Going to Free Iran’ at Political Rally

Netanyahu May Shift Israeli Policy on Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Says Kyiv’s Ambassador in Tel Aviv

Doublespeak at Its Worst

Mending the US-Saudi Relationship

In Physics Test, Palestinian Students Asked to Calculate the Distance a Terrorist Murderer Traveled to Commit His Next Attack

Providence Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Leaving Antisemitic Note at Brown University Hillel

Europe Struggling to Record ‘Flourishing’ Antisemitism, EU Agency Warns

Kyrie Irving Apologizes After Suspension, Says He’s Fighting Antisemitism

November 5, 2022 9:48 am
0

Crypto Exchange Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions

avatar by i24 News

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

i24 News Crypto giant Binance processed Iranian transactions with a value of $8 billion since 2018 despite US sanctions intended to cut Iran off from the global financial system, blockchain data show.

Almost all the funds, some $7.8 billion, flowed between Binance and Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, according to a review of data from leading US blockchain researcher Chainalysis. Nobitex offers guidance on its website on how to skirt sanctions.

Three-quarters of the Iranian funds that passed through Binance were in a relatively low-profile cryptocurrency called Tron that gives users an option to conceal their identities. In a blog post last year, Nobitex encouraged clients to use Tron – a mid-tier token – to trade anonymously without “endangering assets due to sanctions.”

The scale of Binance’s Iranian crypto flows – and the fact that they are continuing – has not been previously reported.

These new findings came as the US Justice Department is pursuing an investigation into possible violations of money-laundering rules by Binance, which dominates the $1 trillion crypto industry, with over 120 million users.

The transactions put the company at risk of falling afoul of US prohibitions on doing business with Iran, lawyers, and trade sanctions, experts said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.