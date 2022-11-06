Sunday, November 6th | 12 Heshvan 5783

November 6, 2022 11:31 am
Israeli Woman Finishes Second in New York City Marathon

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

2022 TCS New York City Marathon – New York, United States – November 6, 2022 Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat, Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase and Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi in action as the elite women’s race passes through the borough of Brooklyn REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter has finished second place in Sunday’s New York City Marathon. Salpeter finished seven seconds behind the winner, Sharon Lokedi of Kenya, who ran the 26.2 mile race through the city’s five boroughs in a time of 2 hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds.

Salpeter, 33, was born in Kenya and moved to Israel in 2008 to work as a nanny for the children of Kenya’s Ambassador to Israel. She married Israeli running coach Dan Salpeter in 2014.

It is the best final result for an Israeli man or woman in the history of the race, which is in its 51st year.

Salpeter set an Israeli national record in 2020 when she ran a marathon in 2:17:45.

Evans Chebet of Kenya won this years men’s race with a time of 2 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds

