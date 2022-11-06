Sunday, November 6th | 12 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Israel Memorializes Yitzhak Rabin, PM Lapid and President Herzog Stress Need for Unity After Bruising Election Season

Israel’s President Herzog to Kick Off Talks Next Week on Candidate to Form Next Government

London Jews Facing Spree of Antisemitic Attacks

Bahrain to Continue Building Ties with Israel

Israeli Woman Finishes Second in New York City Marathon

Netanyahu Starts Coalition Negotiations with Bloc Leaders

Analysis: Not Much Harmony Expected in Israel-US Ties

Biden, Trump Headline Dueling Rallies in Final Midterms Push

US Urges Ukraine to Be Open to Talks with Russia

Iran Says it Tests Satellite-Carrying Rocket, US Calls Move ‘Destabilizing’

November 6, 2022 11:26 am
0

Netanyahu Starts Coalition Negotiations with Bloc Leaders

avatar by i24 News

Itamar Ben-Gvir. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsIsrael’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the leaders of his allied right-wing and religious bloc on Sunday in Jerusalem for talks on forming the country’s next government.

Netanyahu is expected to form a cabinet that will include the heads of ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties as well as the far-right Jewish Power – currently a part of the Religious Zionism party – whose leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is currently in Eilat and will meet the future prime minister later on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office on Saturday, the meetings were aimed at an “alignment of interests” as the official coalition negotiations can only be held after President Isaac Herzog formally asks Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, to form a government, which should happen within a week. Prior to that, Herzog has to consult with all elected parties.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu’s bloc won a total of 64 seats out of 120 in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. According to media reports, the incoming prime minister promised Shas leader Aryeh Deri a ministerial position of his choice while offering Betzalel Smotrich, head of Religious Zionism, a role of Education Minister or Justice Minister. Meanwhile, other sources suggest that Likud party members are eyeing the Justice Ministry as well as the Finance Ministry positions.

Earlier on Thursday, sources told i24NEWS that Ben-Gvir wouldn’t become Internal Security Minister, despite Netanyahu repeatedly saying that it was possible that the right-wing leader could become a minister in his cabinet. Throughout his election campaign Ben-Gvir pledged that he would “restore security” to the Jewish state.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.