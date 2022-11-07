Monday, November 7th | 13 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

October Sets Monthly Tourism Record for Israel Since Start of Covid-19 Pandemic

‘My Life Has Been Enriched By Countless Jews,’ Declares Rocker John Mellencamp in Fierce Denunciation of Antisemitism

Letters From a Jewish World War Two Veteran

‘Renewable Middle East’: At Egypt’s Climate Summit, Israel’s Herzog Seeks Energy Cooperation with Jordan, UAE

Newspaper Turns Iron Dome Into a ‘Lethal Weapon’

Spotlight on Jenin: The Twin Terror Hubs of Jenin and Nablus

The Palestinians Have a New Celebrity Terrorist Murderer

Jewish Wisdom Is Also Jewish Power

Kyiv Street Renamed in Honor of Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir Following Residents Vote

Jordan Warns New Israeli Government Over Temple Mount Status Quo

November 7, 2022 2:25 pm
0

October Sets Monthly Tourism Record for Israel Since Start of Covid-19 Pandemic

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

El Al planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Some 333,500 tourists visited Israel in October 2022, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics announced on Sunday, the greatest amount recorded since February 2020, when tourism ground to a halt with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions.

The figure represents a 485 percent increase from the number of tourists who visited Israel in October 2021. It is also only a 25 percent decline from the 447,100 tourists welcomed in the same month in 2019, a year that saw a record number of tourists visit Israel, surpassing earlier highs set in both 2018 and 2017.

The Jewish state lifted restrictions barring entry to foreigners who did not receive a Covid-19 vaccine this March, two years after it first closed its borders at the outset of the pandemic. Since late May, travelers are also no longer required to take a Covid-19 PCR test after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport or to show a negative test result before taking off to Israel.

Yet overall visitor numbers are still significantly depressed compared to record pre-pandemic levels. Some 2,078,000 tourists arrived this year between January and October, a 45 percent decrease from the 3,742,100 tourists seen in the same period in 2019.

Related coverage

November 7, 2022 8:03 am
0

Jordan Warns New Israeli Government Over Temple Mount Status Quo

Jordan warned Israel’s incoming government against changing the status quo of the Jerusalem holy site Temple Mount, media reported on...

While some 50 percent of the tourists who came to Israel this year so far hailed from Europe, the United States alone supplied some 649,300 visitors, more than any other country. France followed in second place with 192,500 visitors and the United Kingdom came in third with 146,800.

Israel’s Tourism Ministry is currently expecting the calendar year to close out with some 2.4 to 2.6 million arrivals. The latest figures, it said, “point to a continuation of the recovery trend of incoming tourism to Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.