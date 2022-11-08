Tuesday, November 8th | 14 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Cultural Institute in Israel Reschedules Holocaust & ‘Nakba’ Remembrance Discussion After Fierce Protest

Israel Accused of Denying Palestinian ‘Right to Life’ During Activist’s Speech to UN Commission

Iran’s Judiciary Says It Will Deal Firmly With Protesters

‘A Man of Peace’: Hundreds Mourn Israeli Man Who Died Two Weeks After Terrorist Stabbing

Germany Unveils New Public Information Campaign to Combat Antisemitism

Israel’s President to Meet Factions, Pick Nominee to Form Government

Israel and Jordan Sign Agreement to Push Ahead with Water for Solar Energy Project

‘Martyr’ vs. Murderer: Ohio State SJP’s Appalling Veneration of Terrorists

Pope Francis Will Bestow Historic Papal Knighthood on a Rabbi

Dear Guardian, Who Is Really Responsible For a Gaza Woman’s Untreated Breast Cancer?

November 8, 2022 6:07 pm
0

German Cultural Institute in Israel Reschedules Holocaust & ‘Nakba’ Remembrance Discussion After Fierce Protest

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

A Jewish-owned business in Vienna in the wake of the Kristallnacht pogrom of Nov. 9 and 10, 1938. Image: Screenshot.

A controversial event discussing remembrance culture and pain of the Holocaust alongside remembrance of the Nakba originally scheduled to be held at a German cultural institute in Tel Aviv on the same day of the anniversary of “Reichspogromnacht” or “Kristallnacht” was postponed after drawing sharp rebuke by Israel’s foreign ministry and German lawmakers.

Palestinians often use the word “Nakba” “catastrophe” in English to refer to the establishment of Israel in 1948.

The panel discussion titled “Grasping the Pain of the Others – Holocaust, Nakba and German Remembrance Culture”, was planned to take place at the German-funded Goethe-Institut in Tel Aviv on Nov. 9, the commemoration day of the 1938 nationwide pogrom by the Nazi regime against Germany’s Jewish community. It has been rescheduled to Nov. 13.

The Goethe-Institut said it regretted that the date of the panel discussion caused “irritation.”

Related coverage

November 8, 2022 2:50 pm
0

Iran’s Judiciary Says It Will Deal Firmly With Protesters

Iran's courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes during a wave of anti-government protests, the...

“The remembrance of the Shoah and the commemoration of the victims is a major concern of the Goethe-Institut, to which we dedicate numerous projects,” the institute said in a statement. “The Goethe-Institut stands for understanding and dialogue.

The panel will bring together two Israeli academics and journalist Charlotte Wiedemann to discuss the latter’s book “Grasping the Pain of the Others”, the Goethe-Institut said in the description of the event.

In reaction to the event and its timing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry urged the organizers to cancel the panel discussion expressing “shock and disgust at the blatant disregard for the Holocaust and the cynical and manipulative intention to create a linkage whose sole purpose is to defame Israel.”

“Our position is that the event is a disgrace and should not take place on any calendar date, not just the anniversary of Kristallnacht,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon stated after the event’s postponement.

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor lamented that “changing the event to another day doesn’t change the fact that you are either blind to the survivors’ pain, or intentionally relativizing the memory of the Holocaust.”

“This event is a disgrace and should not be held on any day,” Prosor asserted.

German lawmaker Frank Müller-Rosentritt slammed the Goethe-Institut for scheduling the panel discussion on Nov. 9 of all days calling it a “scandal.”

“We must not allow that under our foreign cultural and educational policy attempts are supported to link commemoration of the Holocaust and the Nakba,” Müller-Rosentritt tweeted.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan said the planned event “constitutes intolerable distortion of the Holocaust,” adding that attempting to hold it on the anniversary of the November Kristallnacht is “unforgivable.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.