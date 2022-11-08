Tuesday, November 8th | 14 Heshvan 5783

November 8, 2022 2:01 pm
Israel’s President to Meet Factions, Pick Nominee to Form Government

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech during a tribute ceremony at the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse, southern France, on March 20, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Israel‘s President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday he will begin consulting all elected parties on Wednesday before tasking a candidate with forming the next government.

The meetings, planned over three days, are set to begin after the president receives the official results of Israel‘s fifth election in less than four years.

Once the president picks a candidate to assemble a new government, the nominee will have 28 days to talk to potential coalition partners, with a possible 14-day extension.

The final tally published by the Central Elections Committee showed veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial over corruption charges he denies, likely to receive the nomination and secure a comeback. He is now buoyed by far-right and religious parties that include far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu held an informal meeting with Ben-Gvir on Monday, where the two discussed forming “a full-on right wing government,” Ben-Gvir said in tweet.

Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and support for Kach, a group on the Israeli and US terrorism blacklists, has said he wants to be police minister.

