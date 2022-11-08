Pope Francis Will Bestow Historic Papal Knighthood on a Rabbi

Back when I was a newspaper reporter covering religion, there were two experts from the Jewish community that I could always count on for accurate information, precious analysis, and a wonderful sense of humor: Rabbi Leon Klenicki and Rabbi A. James Rudin.

Leon was the Director of Interfaith Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League. Jim was the Director of Interreligious Relations at the American Jewish Committee.

Different titles notwithstanding, they were both full-time interfaith experts, working for the two top Jewish defense agencies.

Both were pioneers, implementing groundbreaking educational programs while working tirelessly to deepen the positive dialogue between Christians and Jews, emanating from the Second Vatican Council’s adoption of the historic document called Nostra Aetate in 1965; this marked a sea change for the historically troubled relationship between Catholics and Jews. Nostra Aetate declared that antisemitism was a sin, rejected the deicide charge against the Jewish people, and called for new positive dialogue and understanding between the two closely related faiths.

I became the ADL’s Director of Outreach and Interfaith Affairs, after Leon retired, and I was blessed to have both rabbis as mentors and friends.

The Vatican has also recognized the greatness of these two rabbis.

In 2007, Pope Benedict conferred a papal knighthood — the prestigious Order of St. Gregory — on Rabbi Klenicki. I was privileged to be among a small group of Catholic and Jewish leaders at the ceremony held at the Vatican’s Mission to the United Nations. Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley represented the pope. Leon became only the second American rabbi in history to receive this knighthood, established in 1831 and bestowed upon individuals, Catholics and non-Catholics, in recognition of their significant contributions to society.

On November 20 of this year, Pope Francis will confer the Order of St. Gregory on Rabbi Rudin. It marks the first time in his papacy that Francis has approved this honor for a rabbi. Cardinal O’Malley will again represent the pope. You will be able to watch the ceremony here.

Besides expertise in Catholic-Jewish relations, humor was a key component of both rabbis’ personalities.

While Leon died in 2009, his legacy continues. A native of Argentina who lived for decades in New York’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, Leon is best known for two catch phrases that defined his approach to Catholic-Jewish dialogue.

The first was “tea and sympathy.” As he explained, “For many years, we engaged in what I call ‘tea and sympathy.’ We got together and smiled and complained about the past.” But Leon believed the dialogue needed to dig deeper and address the tough issues, such as worldwide antisemitism and the historical use and abuse of traditional texts by Catholics to persecute Jews.

The other “Leonism” was the phrase “Let us have mercy upon words,” which he would invoke when interfaith conversations became overly heated or personal. His call for civility in dialogue was indeed prophetic — especially considering today’s polarized political and religious climate.

Leon would have been thrilled to have his good friend Jim Rudin join him in receiving a papal recognition.

New York’s Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan also welcomed Rudin’s knighthood.

“For decades, Rabbi Jim Rudin has been a friend — of me, my predecessors as Archbishop of New York, and of Catholics everywhere. At a time when we see hatred and division, and a disturbing rise in antisemitism, the conferral of this Papal Knighthood is not only a recognition of all that Rabbi Rudin has accomplished, but also an important reminder that mutual respect and cooperation are not only possibly, they are urgently needed.”

I was fortunate to have accompanied Rabbi Rudin on several major national and international Catholic-Jewish missions. My favorite story occurred in April of 2008, when Pope Benedict came to Washington, DC, to host a multi-faith gathering at the Pope John Paul II Center.

The hall was filled with leaders of several religions, including Muslims, Protestants, and Evangelicals. At one point, Vatican officials decided that the pope should give special greetings to the Jewish delegation, ahead of Passover.

A Vatican official asked me who should accept the pope’s greetings. I quickly canvassed the Jewish delegation. There was no question — it was Jim Rudin, who was then warmly recognized by the pope.

Now, 24 years later, another pope is also recognizing Rabbi Rudin — this time with a knighthood.

Rabbi Eric J. Greenberg is a former award-winning religion reporter, director of interfaith affairs for the Anti-Defamation League and currently the Director of United Nations Relations and Strategic Partnerships for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and a colleague of both Rabbi Klenicki and Rabbi Rudin.