Wednesday, November 9th | 15 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

KFC Germany’s Faux Pas: Fast Food Chain Encourages Customers To Eat Chicken on Kristallnacht

Tom Friedman Column is So Wrong It’s Funny

First Canaanite Sentence Found in Israel on Ancient ‘Lice’ Comb

Israel’s President Set to Announce Candidate to Form Next Government on Sunday

University of Texas Considers Resolution Banning Kanye West Music From Sports Events

Top Russian Security Official Arrives in Tehran in Fresh Sign of Deepening Ties With Iranian Regime

In Major Retreat, Russia Orders Withdrawal From Ukrainian City of Kherson

‘Daddy Gave Me a Present: A Machine Gun and a Rifle’ — Daughter of Palestinian Terrorist

Out of Bounds: Kyrie Irving’s Contentious Relationship With Israel & the Jewish People

‘He Never Aspired … for the Future. He Aspired to Martyrdom’ – Parents of Dead Teen Terrorist

November 9, 2022 3:55 pm
0

KFC Germany’s Faux Pas: Fast Food Chain Encourages Customers To Eat Chicken on Kristallnacht

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

KFC logo. Photo: Pixabay.

The German branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on Wednesday apologized for an advertising notification the company sent out offering its customers to treat themselves to some crispy chicken with cheese to commemorate Kristallnacht.

On the day of the anniversary of the 1938 “Reichspogromnacht” — or Kristallnacht —  when the Nazi regime burned down Jewish-owned stores and synagogues and deported thousands of Jews, customers using KFC’s app in Germany received a push notification on the display of their mobile phones, which read: “Memorial Day of the Reichspogromnacht: Treat yourself to more tender cheese with the crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

Less than an hour later, the fast food chain pushed another notification to apologize for what it described as a technical mistake.

“Due to an error in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app,” KFC wrote according to the push notification. “Internal processes will be checked immediately so that this does not happen again.”

Related coverage

November 9, 2022 3:18 pm
0

University of Texas Considers Resolution Banning Kanye West Music From Sports Events

The student government of the University of Texas at Austin (UTSG) has unanimously approved a resolution banning Kanye West's music...

The push notifications quickly elicited a storm of angry responses on social media and from Jewish organizations.

Dalia Grinfeld, associate director of European affairs at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) expressed puzzlement at the notification, tweeting: “How wrong can you actually be on Kristallnacht? Shame on you!”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.