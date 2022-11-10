Thursday, November 10th | 16 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Qatar to Allow Direct Charter Flights from Israel During World Cup

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia ‘Our Strategic Patience’ May Run Out: Fars

Analysis: Iran’s Unrest Sounds Death Knell for Once Vibrant Reformists

Ukrainian Forces Advance in South After Russia Announces Retreat

Anti-Defamation League Purchasing Leading Jewish Investment Group

Pro-Israel Politicians and PACs Thrive in Red Ripple Election

KFC Germany’s Faux Pas: Fast Food Chain Encourages Customers To Eat Chicken on Kristallnacht

Tom Friedman Column Is So Wrong It’s Funny

First Canaanite Sentence Found in Israel on Ancient ‘Lice’ Comb

Israel’s President Set to Announce Candidate to Form Next Government on Sunday

November 10, 2022 9:05 am
0

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia ‘Our Strategic Patience’ May Run Out: Fars

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Fires burn in the distance after a drone strike by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi company Aramco’s oil-processing facilities in Buqayq, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo: Still image taken from a social media video obtained by Reuters.

Iran’s intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its “strategic patience,” according to semi-official Fars news agency.

“Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out if hostilities continue,” Fars quoted Esmail Khatib as saying.

“If Iran decides to retaliate and punish, glass palaces will crumble and these countries will not experience stability anymore.”

Iran has accused foreign enemies of fomenting unrest raging since the death in police custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September after her arrest for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code imposed on women.

Related coverage

November 10, 2022 8:53 am
0

Analysis: Iran’s Unrest Sounds Death Knell for Once Vibrant Reformists

The protests sweeping Iran have sounded the death knell for a once vibrant reform movement, revealing a big divide with...

The protests by Iranians from all walks of life have mushroomed into one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Last month, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami warned Riyadh to control its media outlets.

“I am warning the Saudi ruling family…. Watch your behavior and control these media … otherwise you will pay the price. This is our last warning because you are interfering in our state matters through these media. We told you, be careful,” Salami said, according to Iranian state media.

Last week Iran denied that it posed a threat to Saudi Arabia after the Wall Street Journal reported that Riyadh had shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.