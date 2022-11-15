Tuesday, November 15th | 21 Heshvan 5783

November 15, 2022 9:13 am
Father of 6 Among Israelis Killed in Ariel Terrorist Attack

by i24 News

Tamir Avichai, who was killed in a terrorist attack in the West Bank city of Ariel on November 15, 2022. Courtesy of the Avichai family.

i24 NewsOne of the Israelis killed in Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in the West Bank settlement city of Ariel was identified as Tamir Avichai, the father of six children.

Avichai, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Netafim in his 50s, was the father of five girls and one son, all between the ages of 12 and 29. He was killed after being rammed by the assailant – identified as 18-year-old Muhammed Souf – in Ariel on Tuesday morning.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, mourned Avichai’s death, saying, “This is a difficult moment for all of us. Three murdered and three wounded. We hug the family and the village of Kiryat Netafim at this difficult moment.”

“Tamir was a bright person with a face full of goodness and a desire to help other people. A man of kindness, a Zionist in his entire being. Always, when I would meet him, he would greet me with his broad smile. Everyone he knew loved him. The bright and happy flower was picked by the malicious hand of barbarians.”

The Kiryat Netafim settlement also issued a statement: “We are shocked and saddened to announce the passing of our friend, a resident of the settlement, Tamir Avichai.”

“We send a warm hug and lots of strength to his family and children. The Kiryat Netafim community will do everything it can to help the family.”

