Sunday, November 20th | 26 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Lapid Gives Last Cabinet Meeting as PM

‘Money Time!’ Floyd Mayweather Spotted on Surprise Visit to Jerusalem

Civil Rights Inquiry Filed Against University of California Over ‘Discriminatory’ Berkeley ‘Ban’ on Zionist Speakers

American Jewish Activism Is Essential to Both America and Israel

Biden’s ‘Objections’ to Israeli Policy and Ministerial Choices Are Undemocratic Interference

Like Freud, Are We in Denial About the Danger of Antisemitism?

Qatar’s Farcical World Cup Begins

Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame Over Nuke Plant Shelling

Top US House Republican McCarthy Plans Special Committee on China

Turkish Air Strikes Target Kurdish Militants in Syria, Iraq After Bomb Attack

November 20, 2022 1:21 pm
0

Top US House Republican McCarthy Plans Special Committee on China

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R.-Calif.) speaks on day two of the 2016 RNC, July 19, 2016. Photo: Voice of America via Wikimedia Commons

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the US House of Representatives, said on Sunday he would form a select committee on China if he is elected speaker of the chamber, accusing the Biden administration of not standing up to Beijing.

China is the No. 1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft,” he told Fox News in an interview.

“We will put a stop to this and no longer allow the administration to sit back and let China do what they are doing to America.”

McCarthy also said he would keep his promise to oust a number of Democrats from key House committees, including Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the intelligence committee.

Related coverage

November 20, 2022 1:31 pm
0

Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame Over Nuke Plant Shelling

i24 News - Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power...

He said he would also remove Representative Eric Swalwell from the intelligence committee and Representative Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.

McCarthy is vying to become speaker after his party won a narrow House majority in the midterm elections this month, although he will need to secure enough votes to be formally elected when the new Congress takes office in January.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that McCarthy prevailed in Republican House leadership elections on Tuesday, overcoming a challenge from hard-line conservative Representative Andy Biggs in a 188-31 vote by the caucus.

McCarthy also told Fox News his party would “stop these police stations in America,” after FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday the United States was concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorized stations in US cities.

Europe-based human rights organization Safeguard Defenders published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police “service stations” in major global cities including New York.

The report said the stations were part of Beijing’s efforts to pressure Chinese nationals to return to China to face criminal charges as well as spread the Chinese Communist Party’s influence and propaganda overseas.

China‘s Embassy in Washington acknowledged the existence of volunteer-run sites in the United States, but said they were not “police stations.”

The sites “assist Chinese nationals who need help in accessing the online service platform to get their driving licenses renewed and receive physical check-ups for that purpose,” an embassy official told Reuters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.